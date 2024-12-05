She sustained physical injuries which include a frontal bone fracture with pneumocephalus, left orbital wall fracture, left zygoma fracture, cerebral oedema, midlung contusion, severe facial lacerations, and bilateral femur fractures. She said the scar on her face made it difficult for her to consult with clients.
Judge tells RAF to pay traditional healer R1.2m for losing her sense of smell
The Mpumalanga High Court has ordered Road Accident Fund (RAF) to pay a traditional healer R1,2m for loss of earnings which affected her sense of smell and taste following a car accident.
The traditional healer Nokuthula Gwebu was involved in a car accident two years ago and RAF has initially conceded to her claim for general damages and future medical expenses. However, RAF disputed her claim for loss of earnings and questioned her income as a traditional healer including her catering business which it doubted had existed prior to the accident.
According to the court judgment delivered recently, Gwebu contented that the collision has significantly impaired her ability to perform her duties as a traditional healer due to a loss of smell and taste which are important in her profession. She also claimed that her catering business was disrupted as a result of her injuries.
