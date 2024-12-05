News

JMPD officers seen drinking alcohol in marked state vehicle issued with suspension letters

05 December 2024 - 12:14
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Suspension notices were issued to the officials in the footage and the metro department's internal affairs unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency.
Suspension notices were issued to the officials in the footage and the metro department's internal affairs unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency.
Image: Screengrab from video

Mgcini Tshwaku, the MMC for public safety, described the footage which has been circulating on social media, as alarming adding that it raised concerns about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust.

Suspension notices have been issued to JMPD cops who were seen on video partying next to a dam, drinking alcohol while sitting in a marked state vehicle.

In the video footage, a group – mostly wearing white clothes – is seen dancing and singing to music in the background, while some are seen drinking. Coolerboxes are spread all around them. 

Tshwaku has asked for an immediate investigation into the matter.

“The behaviour displayed in this footage is not only unacceptable but also a betrayal of the values we uphold,” Tshwaku said.

“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies. We will ensure justice is served and take steps to prevent future incidents.”

He said suspension notices were issued to the officials in the footage and the metro department's internal affairs unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency.

“This administration remains committed to ethical governance and will not allow the actions of a few to undermine the integrity of the JMPD or the trust the public places in law enforcement. Any breach of professional conduct will be met with the strongest disciplinary measures.”

SowetanLIVE

Motorists don't have to pay fines on the spot when caught, says JMPD

Navigating the complexities of traffic fines can be confusing for motorists in Johannesburg. Recently a motorist took to social media to ask for help ...
News
1 month ago

Suspect arrested for triple murder, including metro cop

Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect for the murder of Siyathokoza Mthethwa who was attached to the Durban metro police's VIP unit.
News
3 months ago

Gauteng traffic cop accused of intimidating EMPD officers

A video has gone viral on social media depicting the Gauteng provincial officer allegedly calling the female officer a clown and showing her the ...
News
3 months ago

Metro cop alleged to have stabbed pregnant girlfriend 'can't remember' incident

A Durban metro police officer accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend will undergo a medical evaluation at a Pietermaritzburg psychiatric ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Benni McCarthy sets sights on US Major League Soccer, La Liga
Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks