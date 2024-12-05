In the video footage, a group – mostly wearing white clothes – is seen dancing and singing to music in the background, while some are seen drinking. Coolerboxes are spread all around them.
Tshwaku has asked for an immediate investigation into the matter.
“The behaviour displayed in this footage is not only unacceptable but also a betrayal of the values we uphold,” Tshwaku said.
“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies. We will ensure justice is served and take steps to prevent future incidents.”
JMPD officers seen drinking alcohol in marked state vehicle issued with suspension letters
Image: Screengrab from video
Mgcini Tshwaku, the MMC for public safety, described the footage which has been circulating on social media, as alarming adding that it raised concerns about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust.
Suspension notices have been issued to JMPD cops who were seen on video partying next to a dam, drinking alcohol while sitting in a marked state vehicle.
In the video footage, a group – mostly wearing white clothes – is seen dancing and singing to music in the background, while some are seen drinking. Coolerboxes are spread all around them.
Tshwaku has asked for an immediate investigation into the matter.
“The behaviour displayed in this footage is not only unacceptable but also a betrayal of the values we uphold,” Tshwaku said.
“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies. We will ensure justice is served and take steps to prevent future incidents.”
He said suspension notices were issued to the officials in the footage and the metro department's internal affairs unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency.
“This administration remains committed to ethical governance and will not allow the actions of a few to undermine the integrity of the JMPD or the trust the public places in law enforcement. Any breach of professional conduct will be met with the strongest disciplinary measures.”
SowetanLIVE
Motorists don't have to pay fines on the spot when caught, says JMPD
Suspect arrested for triple murder, including metro cop
Gauteng traffic cop accused of intimidating EMPD officers
Metro cop alleged to have stabbed pregnant girlfriend 'can't remember' incident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos