I can't sleep, I can't eat – father of missing boy

Dad lives in hope his son is still alive

05 December 2024 - 06:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Kutlwano Shalaba's whereabouts remain unknown.
Image: Supplied

It has been 22 days since two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba from Boipatong in the Vaal went missing and police say there are still no leads.

His father, who did not want to give his name, said since his son's disappearance he has been waiting for a call asking him for a ransom.

“I can't sleep, I can't eat. I thought maybe they kidnapped him for ransom but there has been no call asking me for ransom, even today [Wednesday], there is nothing at all,” the man said.

Kutlwano's mother Keneiwe Shalaba was arrested on allegations that she sold him.

Last Friday, Shalaba appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court where she abandoned her bail bid. She is due back in court next month. 

She is facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shalaba on November 13 reported Kutlwano missing and claimed he had been kidnapped by unknown men.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said during the police investigation it was uncovered that the kidnapping claim was false and that Shalaba later confessed to fabricating her story.

Kutlwano's father said the last time he saw Kutlwano was in October.

I am holding on to that hope, I pray he is alive and well.
Kutlwano's father

“When I heard he was missing, I was overcome by so many emotions that I could not even explain. I couldn't believe it but when the police came to question me that is when it sunk in that this is real,” he said.

He said he had been assisting the police in their investigation by availing himself for questioning and hoped Kutlwano was still alive.

“I am holding on to that hope, I pray he is alive and well,” he said.

“The fact that she [Shalaba] is accused of selling the child does not sit well with me. Why would she do that? But I can't get any answers at all.”

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said there were still no leads.

A police source close to the investigation also said Shalaba was still mum about where the child was. 

