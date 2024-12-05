News

Four family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

By Lulamile Feni - 05 December 2024 - 14:34
Four family members have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.
Four family members have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.
Image: 123RF

Four family members, including a traditional leader, have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.

The amaXhosa Kingdom is reeling in shock after the shooting at Mente village in Willowvale on Wednesday night.

AmaXhosa King Ahlengene Sigcawu's spokesperson, Nkosi Ndabele Mtoto, and Ebhotwe traditional leader Nkosi Zanenkululo Salakuphathwa, confirmed the mass shooting, which has sparked outrage and fear.

“This is shocking,” Salakuphathwa said.

“This is sad and scary.

“We urge the police to act swiftly and arrest the gunmen before they strike again.”

The incident occurred five days after a march against gun violence in Willowvale.

“So many people have been shot dead in Willowvale and this is now spreading from the CBD to rural areas,” Salakuphathwa said.

Three men charged with Lusikisiki mass murders abandon bail for now

Aphuwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, and Bonga Hintsa, 31, join Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, who abandoned bail when he appeared in the ...
News
1 month ago

Mtoto described the incident as “worrying and terrifying”.

“Why do they disregard human life?” he said.

“The killing of traditional leaders makes us vulnerable and easy targets.

“We will not execute our duties in fear of being killed for doing our jobs.

“This is strongly condemned.”

Mtoto urged the provincial and national police to deploy all available resources to track down the killers.

“As long as they are out there, we will not feel safe,” he said.

“The government must ensure our safety.”

Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha is expected to visit the bereaved family on Thursday.

DispatchLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Let's rise against mass killings

We have been left shaken once again by another mass shooting, a third such violent attack on human life, in as many weeks.
Opinion
1 month ago

Eight people die after tavern altercation

A disagreement that started at an Orange Farm tavern in the early hours of this morning has left eight people dead, including a 3-year-old boy.
News
1 month ago

Six patrollers killed in another mass shooting in Eastern Cape

Another mass shooting has rocked the Eastern Cape with six community patrollers having been gunned down while four others were injured.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water
Benni McCarthy sets sights on US Major League Soccer, La Liga