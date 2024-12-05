Four family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

Four family members, including a traditional leader, have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.

The amaXhosa Kingdom is reeling in shock after the shooting at Mente village in Willowvale on Wednesday night.

AmaXhosa King Ahlengene Sigcawu's spokesperson, Nkosi Ndabele Mtoto, and Ebhotwe traditional leader Nkosi Zanenkululo Salakuphathwa, confirmed the mass shooting, which has sparked outrage and fear.

“This is shocking,” Salakuphathwa said.

“This is sad and scary.

“We urge the police to act swiftly and arrest the gunmen before they strike again.”

The incident occurred five days after a march against gun violence in Willowvale.

“So many people have been shot dead in Willowvale and this is now spreading from the CBD to rural areas,” Salakuphathwa said.