Court disbars attorney Nonxuba for defrauding clients of millions

05 December 2024 - 13:32
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Attorney Zuko Nonxuba
The Western Cape High Court has barred controversial attorney Zuko Nonxuba and declared him unfit to practise law.

Noxuba is accused of misappropriating millions of rand from his trust account intended for former clients after successfully litigating against the department of health in medical malpractice matters.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) brought the matter to court, asking it to strike him off the roll. The LPC said it followed all due processes to ensure that Nonxuba's victims finally got justice, despite him trying to “frustrate” the process with frivolous court appeals.

"...he will not be allowed to practise as an attorney, and the funds that he defrauded from his former clients was handed over to the Legal Practice Fidelity Fund who are assisting the beneficiaries to be compensated, as the LPC's role is mainly the investigations of the complaints and disciplinary process,” the council's executive officer Charity Nzuza said.

“This judgment reaffirmed our long-held position, that where there is a case to answer, the LPC will ensure legal practitioners are held accountable. This well-publicised case also demonstrates that the LPC will not hesitate to act in protecting the public against unscrupulous legal practitioners.

Charity Nzuza

"While we cannot find joy in having any legal practitioner barred from practising, Nonxuba’s conduct warrants the punishment as found by the courts.”

The LPC has opened 11,073 new complaints against legal practitioners and has finalised 11,167 complaints from January to September this year.

The LPC said between these months more than 120 legal practitioners were either struck off or suspended from the roll.

“We appreciate the challenges that we face in dealing with different cases, just from January to September this year, the LPC received 7,589 complaints of a serious nature including account regularities and overcharging clients but what I always commend about the LPC team is how we put people who rely on us for justice first.

“Seeing a court judgment against one troubling legal practitioner, Mr Nonxuba is indeed a validation to us that our work is recognised and the impact is always immense and fulfilling to the LPC team,” Nzuza said.

