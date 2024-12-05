“We cannot close the mines because people are living there. Society is pushing, [but] we said to wait and check to see if there is anyone there [before closing the mines],” he said.
Closing disused mines would be committing genocide – Macie
Image: SAPS/X
Mpumalanga MEC of community safety Jackie Macie says closing disused mines will be committing genocide.
This comes after reports that 150 illegal miners were trapped at an abandoned mine in Sabie with three bodies retrieved on Wednesday.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Macie said there have been calls for disused mines to be closed and there were allegations that illegal miners are kidnapping women and taking them into those mines.
“We cannot close the mines because people are living there. Society is pushing, [but] we said to wait and check to see if there is anyone there [before closing the mines],” he said.
“There were calls that Mpumalanga close the mine but doing so will be committing genocide,” he said, adding that they were in discussion with department of minerals on how to address the issue of disused mines.
Macie also denied the allegations that members of Operation Vala Umgodi are denying those who want to help by taking food to illegal miners.
“If they want food they must come out.”
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was to visit the area later in the day to monitor operations to rescue the miners that are still underground.
