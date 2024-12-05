He added that from December last year to date, more than 427 high-calibre firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized from illegal mining operations. He said more than 15,000 people have since been arrested.
About 16 Sabie zama zamas rescued, then arrested
Image: Mandla Khoza
At least 16 illegal miners have been rescued and arrested by police as the operations to retrieve them get into full swing in Sabie, Mpumalanga.
National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola said by lunch time on Thursday, they had managed to arrest a total of 16 illegal miners, who include the six who managed to escape from a disused shaft earlier this week.
He said three bodies were retrieved on Wednesday, and the operation had to be halted due to a need for more resources and lighting to retrieve them.
"According to those who have resurfaced, there are still more than 100 illegal miners underground. It should be noted that all those who are retrieved will be arrested and face charges related to contravention of the Immigration Act and other illegal mining-related charges applicable," said Masemola.
"We are at this stage looking at what can be done and what resources are needed to save lives."
He added that from December last year to date, more than 427 high-calibre firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized from illegal mining operations. He said more than 15,000 people have since been arrested.
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu, who was speaking at the rescue site, said illegal mining is a disaster that needs to be curbed to restore livelihoods of community and deal with criminality. He said communities in areas where illegal mining took place were often subjected to deadly turf wars by warring gangs.
He also criticised activists who are calling for the government to legalise illegal mining. "They must know that government cannot legalise something illegal." said Ndlovu.
He said the police are now going to pay special attention to the handlers of these illegal miners.
