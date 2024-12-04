Your money personality reflects how you approach spending, saving, investing

Companies pay salaries much earlier than usual in December. Depending on when you will get paid, this means you will go up to six weeks before you get paid in January.
What I did at the end of November was to pay double — December and January — for my nephew's school transport. This month, I will put aside money for stationery and lunch boxes.
My weakness has always been sneakers. God help me. But I survived Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and only bought coffee — sorted for the next six months.
If you survived the shopping craze, be proud. You did it and can get through December and January with a positive balance.
Do you know that you have a money personality and how it affects your spending?
Head of financial planning and advice at Momentum, Bertie Nel, says: “Money personalities ... reflect how we approach spending, saving, and investing. Understanding your own financial behaviours gives you more control over how you manage your spending.”
Momentum head of behavioural finance Paul Nixon’s research and the insights from Momentum’s Money Attitudes Assessment identified three traits that influence our approach to money:
Prudence: This trait determines whether someone is more focused on future goals or prone to impulsive spending. A high level of prudence often correlates with better financial planning and saving, making it easier to resist the urge to splurge on the holidays.
Anxiety: Those with high levels of financial anxiety may experience stress about their financial stability and, as a result, may make poor spending decisions during times of uncertainty. Learning to manage this anxiety through strategies like diversifying investments can offer peace of mind and reduce the temptation to overspend during the holidays.
Prestige: A desire for financial status can drive people to overspend in pursuit of social recognition. Those with high prestige are more likely to view money as a symbol of success and may make purchasing decisions based on appearances. Recognising this trait is key to avoiding financial stress caused by unnecessary spending.
“Understanding your money personality is so crucial these days, especially when it comes to managing your finances effectively this holiday season, whether you are eligible for a bonus or 13th cheque or not,” says Nel.
He says by recognising your financial habits and preferences, households can take control of their year-end spending and make informed choices that align with their unique long-term financial goals.
“As we all prepare to put our feet up and get festive, understanding how our personalities influence our financial choices is key to making better, more informed financial decisions.”
SowetanLIVE
Your money personality reflects how you approach spending, saving, investing
Make better financial choices during festive season to stretch your rand further
"In January, I won't have money to lend people. I won't have it this time around. I'm telling you now... [This is] simply because you go crazy in December ... You [are] filling up the table and buying new clothes like you are four years old. Haaaaa Aaaaaa! Focus...
"Put aside money for transport now. Put aside money for January groceries now. Put aside money for your children's lunch boxes and school fees now... I don't want people calling me in January coming to me to tell me they are short of money... You can't go crazy over December. This is not the first December and it shall not be the last..."
I couldn't have put it any better than MC and content creator Alphious Sipho Mkhwanazi, better known as Alphi Sipho or Mam' Sbosh on social media platforms.
In the video posted on TikTok, Mkhwanazi goes on to say that many flock to the malls yet they have not planned or budgeted for January. "Focus," he says again.
This for me, as tough as it sounds, is yet another call for better financial planning to each one of us. We can't continue living a high life yet can't maintain it.
While some people genuinely struggle to make ends meet due to low salaries, there are those who are reckless in their spending, turn around and borrow money to get through the month.
Times are tough for all of us, so we all need to adopt new ways to save and manage our finances and stretch our rand. People often laugh when I say I compare prices before doing shopping.
See, when you have as big a family as mine, you have to ensure your money is spent wisely. A small saving goes a long way.
This is why during the year I save for December and January groceries. During these months, we spend more time at home. We're taking breaks from work and the school holidays are upon us.
We're going to get-togethers, which make us spend even more.
For example, if you have saved R6,000 for groceries, you could spend R4,000 in December, and the R2,000 balance can be used to top-up groceries in the second week of January.
While I do stockpiling in my house, I'm battling to introduce the concept back home. I'm not giving up on my family yet, I will keep trying. I live in hope.
Tips for managing spending habits
Companies pay salaries much earlier than usual in December. Depending on when you will get paid, this means you will go up to six weeks before you get paid in January.
What I did at the end of November was to pay double — December and January — for my nephew's school transport. This month, I will put aside money for stationery and lunch boxes.
My weakness has always been sneakers. God help me. But I survived Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and only bought coffee — sorted for the next six months.
If you survived the shopping craze, be proud. You did it and can get through December and January with a positive balance.
Do you know that you have a money personality and how it affects your spending?
Head of financial planning and advice at Momentum, Bertie Nel, says: “Money personalities ... reflect how we approach spending, saving, and investing. Understanding your own financial behaviours gives you more control over how you manage your spending.”
Momentum head of behavioural finance Paul Nixon’s research and the insights from Momentum’s Money Attitudes Assessment identified three traits that influence our approach to money:
Prudence: This trait determines whether someone is more focused on future goals or prone to impulsive spending. A high level of prudence often correlates with better financial planning and saving, making it easier to resist the urge to splurge on the holidays.
Anxiety: Those with high levels of financial anxiety may experience stress about their financial stability and, as a result, may make poor spending decisions during times of uncertainty. Learning to manage this anxiety through strategies like diversifying investments can offer peace of mind and reduce the temptation to overspend during the holidays.
Prestige: A desire for financial status can drive people to overspend in pursuit of social recognition. Those with high prestige are more likely to view money as a symbol of success and may make purchasing decisions based on appearances. Recognising this trait is key to avoiding financial stress caused by unnecessary spending.
“Understanding your money personality is so crucial these days, especially when it comes to managing your finances effectively this holiday season, whether you are eligible for a bonus or 13th cheque or not,” says Nel.
He says by recognising your financial habits and preferences, households can take control of their year-end spending and make informed choices that align with their unique long-term financial goals.
“As we all prepare to put our feet up and get festive, understanding how our personalities influence our financial choices is key to making better, more informed financial decisions.”
SowetanLIVE
Take stock of your finances this festive plan ahead – expert
Equip yourself with financial management skills to break free from economic hardship, expert advises
Buy now, rent out and benefit later
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos