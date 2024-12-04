WATCH | Dad reminisces about slain son Ditebogo as three suspects appear in court

"For boy-boy's birthday in September, we had a whole set up and decorated the tombstone with cloths," Phalane said as his eyes welled with tears. "We sang and spoke to him with the hope that he will visit us [in our dreams] to tell us that he is still with us and appreciates that we celebrated his birthday.
Ditebogo was shot and killed as he ran outside to welcome his father at their Soshanguve, about 30km north of Pretoria, home.
The father of Ditebogo Phalane Junior, who was shot and killed in May this year by thugs hijacking his dad outside their home in Soshanguve, says the family went to his grave in September to celebrate his birthday.
The family took balloons to the grave and sang for him on what would have been his sixth birthday, hoping he would appreciate they still celebrated his birthday even though he is gone.
Speaking outside the Pretoria north court on Wednesday where his son's alleged killers were appearing, the father – who shares the same name as his deceased son Ditebogo – said the trauma of losing his son was so immense that the family went to the grave after his death to "speak to him".
"For boy-boy's birthday in September, we had a whole set up and decorated the tombstone with cloths," Phalane said as his eyes welled with tears. "We sang and spoke to him with the hope that he will visit us [in our dreams] to tell us that he is still with us and appreciates that we celebrated his birthday.
“Things haven’t been easy. To say things are better would be a lie,” said Ditebogo Phalane Senior.
He said he felt for his wife, who has to look after their daughter, who is not yet a year old, as well as another son, 3-year-old Diphetogo, whom he said was battling to cope with his brother's death.
"He sometimes opens the phone to look at their pictures and videos. Some nights he wakes up in the middle of the night to ask where Juju (Junior) is.
"I recently went back to work and left them alone. She (wife) is not okay at times. She tries but obviously she is not okay. She has to take care of the newborn and again she still needs to grieve," said Phalane.
As someone who works outside Gauteng, Phalane said Fridays were hard for him because that was the day he would video call the family in the morning before arriving home later that day, and Ditebogo was always looking forward to those calls.
"He even knew that Fridays are our day for video call," Phalane said.
Phalane was arriving home from work when the hijackers pounced.
Today in court, three men – Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbo – appeared in connection with Junior's murder.
The trio is facing charges of murder and robbery, with Gumbo facing an extra charge of being in SA illegally.
State prosecutor Adv Tumelo Letaoane made an application for the matter to be postponed. He said investigations revealed that the men were also linked to numerous other cases.
The matter has been postponed to February 2025.
