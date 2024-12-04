Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.
The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.
According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.
TimesLIVE
Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.
The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.
According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.
TimesLIVE
Sex worker and husband sentenced to 25 years for robbery and murder
Fake lawyer served 15 years for murder
Police arrest four men, seize firearms related to Mfuleni murders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos