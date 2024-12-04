He said on Tuesday, security guards were patrolling the farms in the area when they saw four men fleeing.
The men told the guards that they had been trapped inside an abandoned mine and others were still there.
Officers from Operation Vala Umgodi were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to rescue six individuals – two foreign nationals, aged 23 and 24 and four South Africans, said Mdhluli.
“According to the rescued individuals, they had been forced to work and mine for gold by their captors under dangerous and dire conditions.
“Tragically, three individuals lost their lives while trapped inside the mine shaft. In light of this incident, it is believed that the ones running this illegal operation could be heavily armed.”
The acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said the police were monitoring the situation.
“The search and rescue teams are now at the scene and visibility in the area has been increased to ensure the safety of the community,” Mkhwanazi said.
IN PICS | Three zama zamas dead, 150 others trapped in abandoned Mpumalanga mine - police
Image: SAPS/X
Three illegal miners have reportedly died and 150 are trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said six zama zamas already resurfaced.
Image: SAPS/X
Image: SAPS/X
Image: SAPS/X
SowetanLIVE
