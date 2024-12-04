News

Sassa CEO placed on precautionary suspension

Tolashe probing Memela-Khambula's appointment

04 December 2024 - 10:37
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension.
Image: Supplied

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into her appointment.

Minister of social development Nokuzola Tolashe said there was a need to investigate the matter without hindrance or interference.

Tolashe said the office of the public protector had raised a myriad of serious issues.

“While we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure that our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organisation that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty in our country,” Tolashe said.

Gauteng regional executive manager Themba Matlou has been appointed as the acting CEO.

