Mhlongo's not just an ordinary Olympian

Paralympic Mpumelelo Mhlongo won gold and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was recently honoured with the Shield of Jove by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mhlongo is also a PhD chemical engineering candidate at UCT.
Sowetan: What does this highest honour mean to you?
Mhlongo: What it essentially means to me as this young boy who was never bold enough to ever dream of such an accolade being awarded to him or anyone in his community, is that in the words of His Excellency, greatness truly doesn't know any bounds. I'm not a symptom of my circumstances, rather I am able to forge the reality that I wish to see for all the youth that are here today.
Sowetan: How did you find out you would be honoured?
Mhlongo: It was only after His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa started addressing the crowd and saying he will honour few of the athletes with what they've achieved in Paris for the country. I was so blank that the only time I had realised that he would be awarding me, in particular the Shield of Jove, was when he announced my name.
Sowetan: How has winning gold changed your life?
Mhlongo: It has allowed me more airtime into the communities that I wish to serve and to touch more lives.
Sowetan: What drives you to keep going even in difficult times?
Mhlongo: There's good and bad times, where you lean on many sources of inspiration or motivation to wake up on a daily basis, but none as consistent as just a daily discipline of what you're trying to achieve and who you're trying to become. That comes from early in my childhood when my mother and grandmother reminded me that I'm black, disabled, from a township in the southern tip of Africa, so there's somebody somewhere in the world that's forever expecting me to fail, if not now at some point.
Sowetan: You have a full-time job and are also a PhD student. How do you find time to train?
Mhlongo: There is no balance. I think there's an ebb and flow in life where you have to realise there’s a way to prioritise what is required so you can get the best out of the 24 hours that you have in a day.
SowetanLIVE
Mhlongo's not just an ordinary Olympian
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Paralympic Mpumelelo Mhlongo won gold and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was recently honoured with the Shield of Jove by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mhlongo is also a PhD chemical engineering candidate at UCT.
Sowetan: What does this highest honour mean to you?
Mhlongo: What it essentially means to me as this young boy who was never bold enough to ever dream of such an accolade being awarded to him or anyone in his community, is that in the words of His Excellency, greatness truly doesn't know any bounds. I'm not a symptom of my circumstances, rather I am able to forge the reality that I wish to see for all the youth that are here today.
Sowetan: How did you find out you would be honoured?
Mhlongo: It was only after His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa started addressing the crowd and saying he will honour few of the athletes with what they've achieved in Paris for the country. I was so blank that the only time I had realised that he would be awarding me, in particular the Shield of Jove, was when he announced my name.
Sowetan: How has winning gold changed your life?
Mhlongo: It has allowed me more airtime into the communities that I wish to serve and to touch more lives.
Sowetan: What drives you to keep going even in difficult times?
Mhlongo: There's good and bad times, where you lean on many sources of inspiration or motivation to wake up on a daily basis, but none as consistent as just a daily discipline of what you're trying to achieve and who you're trying to become. That comes from early in my childhood when my mother and grandmother reminded me that I'm black, disabled, from a township in the southern tip of Africa, so there's somebody somewhere in the world that's forever expecting me to fail, if not now at some point.
Sowetan: You have a full-time job and are also a PhD student. How do you find time to train?
Mhlongo: There is no balance. I think there's an ebb and flow in life where you have to realise there’s a way to prioritise what is required so you can get the best out of the 24 hours that you have in a day.
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars
SA looks at possibility of bidding for 2036 Olympic Games
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos