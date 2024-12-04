In a judgment delivered on Wednesday morning in the Johannesburg high court, judge Stuart Wilson said an earlier judgment had already found that Brink had been unlawfully appointed. However, instead of complying with the ruling, the city adopted a new resolution.
High court orders removal of Brink after unlawful appointment
City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered to vacate his position within 10 days or as soon as an acting city manager is appointed.
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday morning in the Johannesburg high court, judge Stuart Wilson said an earlier judgment had already found that Brink had been unlawfully appointed. However, instead of complying with the ruling, the city adopted a new resolution.
“In consequence, Mr Brink did not vacate his office. An acting city manager was not appointed and things carried on more or less as if [the court] order had never been given,” Wilson said.
The matter was taken to court by the DA, which challenged the validity of Brink’s appointment.
In his ruling, Wilson said: “The upshot of all this is that the November 29 2023 resolution was adopted in breach of [acting judge Steve] Budlender's order [which found the appointment unlawful] and in breach of the city council’s own standing rules. For those reasons, it is invalid, and must be set aside.”
He said much of the argument before him concerned the question of what must happen.
“The DA says that the effect of such an order would be that Mr Brink must vacate the post of city manager and that the post must be re-advertised. I agree that, if the resolution is invalid, then so is Mr Brink’s permanent appointment as city manager. That means that Mr Brink’s permanent appointment must be reversed, and Mr Brink must be ordered to leave his post.”
