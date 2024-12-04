Former social worker who killed six relatives over witchcraft claims to be sentenced

A former KwaZulu-Natal social worker who killed six of his family members after accusing them of bewitching his uncle will be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Sthembiso Mthimkhulu, 38, stormed the Khumalo household in rural homestead eNkanini on the outskirts of eShowe in February 2021.
There he ordered Octavia, 65, and Christopher Khumalo, 77, their daughter 37-year-old Mbali Khumalo and her son, Thabo Khumalo, 10, as well as their relatives 17-year-old Nothile Sphelele Khumalo and eight-year-old Langalihle Sigampu into a room and opened fire on them.
Only one girl, Nosipho, who was nine at the time, survived the massacre by hiding behind a curtain during Mthimkhulu's reign of terror.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Mthimkhulu had used an axe found later inside to force open the door.
“The suspect was armed with a pistol, which he used to kill six members of the family, aged eight to 70,” said Naicker.
Mthimkhulu fled afterwards. Police tracked him to Greytown where he was charged with six counts of murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to the indictment, Mthimkhulu suspected that Khumalo — who is his uncle — practised witchcraft on another relative and caused his death. This led to the murder.
It was largely Nosipho's “extremely credible” testimony which led to Mthimkhulu's conviction on October 26.
