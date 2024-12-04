News

Elderly woman among seven people arrested in connection with illegal mining

04 December 2024 - 09:58
Koena Mashale Journalist
The arrests came after police acted on a tip-off about suspicious activity on Monday.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 54-year-old woman is among seven people arrested in connection with illegal mining in Dinga village, Malamulele, Limpopo.

A bucket of suspected minerals, two spades and a hoe were seized
Col Malesela Ledwaba

The arrests came after police acted on a tip-off about suspicious activity on Monday. Members of the Operation Vala Umgodi Task Team raided an unoccupied house, where they found the woman allegedly processing what appeared to be precious minerals.

“A bucket of suspected minerals, two spades and a hoe were seized,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

The operation expanded, targeting suspected illegal mining sites and six undocumented foreign nationals, aged between 31 and 45, were arrested at different locations. The suspects are expected to appear in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of illegal mining and contravening the Immigration Act.

“This operation highlights the importance of timely information from the public,” said Ledwaba.

“It sends a clear message that unlawful activities will not be tolerated.”

