– GroundUp
Drug use escalates in Durban hotspot
Heroin injectors increase from 3% in 2021 to 17% in 2023
Image: David Harrison
Beneath overlapping highway bridges in central Durban, homeless people congregate on a gravelled strip of land, dubbed Ematsheni (“place of stones” in isiZulu) by locals.
The strip sits beside the sloping shoulder of a busy main road and is lined by heaps of rubbish and makeshift tents. Despite Durban’s oppressive daytime heat, several fires are lit, apparently to extract copper from scrap. Plumes of smoke whip about, carrying the heavy scent of burning rubber.
Ematsheni is a known “drug hotspot”. People can be seen injecting substances or preparing doses. Crack cocaine and crystal meth are present, but according to harm reduction staff, the most commonly used substance is heroin, known locally as whoonga.
It’s reflective of the broader drug crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, where heroin dependence remains a top reason for people to seek out rehabilitation centres – outstripped only by marijuana and alcohol dependence.
A man who used to sell heroin in Durban told GroundUp that when he began dealing in 2006, the opioid was fairly uncommon. But in the late 2000s, the customer base grew steadily. Many people who use heroin in Durban told GroundUp this was when they began their journey.
Dr Monique Marks, a sociologist who has conducted extensive research on heroin use in Durban, said the real uptick happened closer to 2013. She notes, however, that in certain predominantly Indian townships, like Chatsworth, heroin had been popular for much longer, where it was known locally as sugars.
Image: Jesse Copelyn
But while it long dominated the streets of Durban, the way that heroin is consumed appears to be changing rapidly, leading to serious health concerns.
Amid the smoke in Ematsheni, a woman sitting on the floor tells GroundUp that when she started using whoonga, she would “chase” the drug: heroin placed on a piece of foil. A flame held underneath produces fumes to inhale. But now, she gets her fix by injecting it.
According to numerous people who use heroin in Durban, the use of needles has become far more popular.
South African Medical Research Council data on rehabilitation centres in KwaZulu-Natal confirms the trend. It shows that in 2021, only 3% of people who came to treatment centres for heroin use were injecting. By 2023, that figure had increased by more than fivefold to 17%.
This has public health implications. When people inject drugs, there is a greater risk of disease spreading, because needles are sometimes shared when people don’t have access to new ones.
A recent survey funded by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) found that roughly half of all people who inject drugs in eThekwini were HIV-positive. Three-quarters had hepatitis C, a viral disease that attacks the liver.
Clovis Dusabe, a professional nurse at the Bellhaven Harm Reduction Centre, also noted that people who inject drugs sometimes miss veins, creating a wound that can become infected.
“In recent times, we haven’t seen a lot of abscesses,” says Dusabe. But because “there is now a high rate of injecting... I think we’re going to start seeing that kind of issue”.
– GroundUp
