Chiloane shocked by 'brazen act of violence and lawlessness' after acting principal shot six times

The acting principal from Northview High School is fighting for his in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital after being shot by assailants who accessed the school under false pretences on Tuesday.
"As the department, we are deeply shocked by this brazen act of violence and lawlessness, which not only targeted a school leader but undermined the sanctity of our educational institution. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family and the school community during this difficult time and we wish him a speedy recovery," Chiloane said.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the man was shot by two unknown men who pretended to seek him to give him a quotation for tree felling.
"The men then reportedly entered the acting principal’s office and suddenly opened fire at him, hitting him six times before fleeing the scene. The acting principal was rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently in ICU," said Mabona.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident happened at around 9am. "The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police have opened an attempted murder case for further investigation," she said.
