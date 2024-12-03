“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include our simplified visa process for Nigerian businesspeople to travel to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian businesspeople can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa,” he said.
“In addition, tourists from Nigeria are now able to apply for a visa without submitting a passport. We expect that this 11th session of the Bi-National Commission will enable us to consolidate co-operation in several key areas. We need to implement the many decisions that have already been made and to follow up on progress achieved. Nigeria is South Africa’s largest trading partner in West Africa.”
Ramaphosa also reaffirmed the “close bond of friendship, solidarity and co-operation” between South Africa and Nigeria.
“We are two countries united in purpose and vision. We will remain forever grateful to Nigeria for its leading role in the international campaign to end apartheid in South Africa. As we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we see a bright future for our relationship. Our strong bonds of friendship provide a firm foundation for more meaningful economic co-operation.”
He added Nigeria was host to a number of South African companies.
“South Africa has always been open for Nigerian business, reflected in a number of investments and operations established in this country.”
TimesLIVE
'We want to see Nigerian products on our shelves': Ramaphosa plans to ease trade between SA and Nigeria
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa's commitment to strengthening its bond with Nigeria, with a focus on easing trade between the two countries.
In his opening remarks at the 11th session of the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission on Tuesday, Ramaphosa expressed his desire to see more Nigerian products on South African shelves.
“Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa. We want to enable investors to operate, trade and pursue opportunities in various sectors,” he said.
“We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa. In fact, we want to see Nigerian products on shelves of South African shops. We are encouraged by the actions being undertaken under your leadership to further strengthen and foster a business environment in Nigeria that offers assurances to investors, including from South Africa.”
To facilitate this, Ramaphosa announced that qualifying Nigerian businesses would be granted a five-year multiple entry visa to simplify trade and encourage Nigerian businesses to explore the South African market.
“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include our simplified visa process for Nigerian businesspeople to travel to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian businesspeople can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa,” he said.
“In addition, tourists from Nigeria are now able to apply for a visa without submitting a passport. We expect that this 11th session of the Bi-National Commission will enable us to consolidate co-operation in several key areas. We need to implement the many decisions that have already been made and to follow up on progress achieved. Nigeria is South Africa’s largest trading partner in West Africa.”
Ramaphosa also reaffirmed the “close bond of friendship, solidarity and co-operation” between South Africa and Nigeria.
“We are two countries united in purpose and vision. We will remain forever grateful to Nigeria for its leading role in the international campaign to end apartheid in South Africa. As we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we see a bright future for our relationship. Our strong bonds of friendship provide a firm foundation for more meaningful economic co-operation.”
He added Nigeria was host to a number of South African companies.
“South Africa has always been open for Nigerian business, reflected in a number of investments and operations established in this country.”
TimesLIVE
'Don't take law into your own hands': Ramaphosa warns against residents closing foreign-owned spaza shops
Beekeeper starts thriving honey business after 'odd' visit
Baker gets boost for bread business
Tenacity fuels drive for prosperity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos