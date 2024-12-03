Limpopo police are investigating an inquest after two toddlers were found burnt beyond recognition when their house caught fire at the weekend while their mother was not at home.
Police in Villa Nora in the Waterberg district responded to a call about a fire at a home in Vianeen village on Sunday night.
When they arrived at about 8.30pm, police found community members trying to extinguish the fire.
Preliminary investigations revealed the mother had left her six children in the house to go to a spaza shop to collect social grant money
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the oldest child was 12.
“When she left, a candle was lit. When returning from the shop, she found her six-room house engulfed in flames with community members extinguishing the fire,” said Ledwaba.
Four children managed to escape while two, aged two and four, died in the blaze.
TimesLIVE
Two toddlers die in house fire after mom leaves them to go to spaza shop
The mother lit a candle and left her six children at home
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
