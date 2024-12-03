The North West department of education says it is reviewing the file of a deputy principal with a 31-year service record after he was arrested for allegedly sending nude pictures to a 12-year-old child and also raping her.
The man, who works at a primary school, has not yet been suspended as he was on sick leave before his arrest.
“The department is reviewing the implicated employee's file and assessing the appropriate course of action in line with its policies and legal frameworks,” said department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.
The 63-year-old man has been granted R5,000 bail by the Brits magistrate's court and faces charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and statutory rape.
According to Molokwane, the man was last seen at the school on November 14.
“While he has not been seen at the school since 14 November due to filing sick leave, we acknowledge the seriousness of these allegations and reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of all learners in our schools,” he said.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana, said allegations were that the man started sending the child nudes and kissing her last year when she was 11 years old.
Mahanjana said other accusations are that this year, the deputy principal took the child to the bushes near Majakaneng, where he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her.
Everything came to light this year when the child told her friend who had seen messages on her phone about the incidents. She then told the teacher, who requested that they both bring their phones to school.
Teacher accused of rape probed
Man (63) on R5k bail has not been suspended
Image: 123RF
The North West department of education says it is reviewing the file of a deputy principal with a 31-year service record after he was arrested for allegedly sending nude pictures to a 12-year-old child and also raping her.
The man, who works at a primary school, has not yet been suspended as he was on sick leave before his arrest.
“The department is reviewing the implicated employee's file and assessing the appropriate course of action in line with its policies and legal frameworks,” said department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.
The 63-year-old man has been granted R5,000 bail by the Brits magistrate's court and faces charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and statutory rape.
According to Molokwane, the man was last seen at the school on November 14.
“While he has not been seen at the school since 14 November due to filing sick leave, we acknowledge the seriousness of these allegations and reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of all learners in our schools,” he said.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana, said allegations were that the man started sending the child nudes and kissing her last year when she was 11 years old.
Mahanjana said other accusations are that this year, the deputy principal took the child to the bushes near Majakaneng, where he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her.
Everything came to light this year when the child told her friend who had seen messages on her phone about the incidents. She then told the teacher, who requested that they both bring their phones to school.
“The mother of the victim was informed of the incident by the school and a case was opened against the accused on 23 November 2024. The accused was arrested on 25 November 2024 after he handed himself over to the Brits family violence, child protection and sexual offences offices,” said Mahanjana.
During his bail application, the deputy principal asked the court to grant him bail, saying he is a first offender who is married with children and that he is employed as a teacher and needed to pay his bond.
The bail conditions are that he reports daily to the Hartbeespoortdam SAPS, not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and that he should surrender his passport to the investigating officer.
SowetanLIVE
R5,000 bail for deputy principal, 63, accused of raping 12-year-old pupil
DNA links man to a rape 14 years ago
Tenacious Limpopo detective ensures justice for GBV victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos