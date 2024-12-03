News

Housing organisations raise alarm over Eskom's proposed 36% tariff hike

Power increase expected to kick in April 2025

03 December 2024 - 14:14
The National Association of Social Housing Organisations (NASHO) has raised the alarm over Eskom’s proposed 36% tariff hike, warning of severe financial strain on working-class households.

Senzo Khubeka

The tariff is expected to kick in April 2025.

Speaking at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) public hearing in Soweto on Tuesday, NASHO representative Senzo Khubeka said the increase could plunge many into deeper debt, leaving families grappling with long-term financial instability.

Increased electricity tariffs drive up overall costs, eroding purchasing power further. Households may incur debt to manage utility costs, creating long-term financial instability,” said Khubeka. "This hike will only worsen the financial squeeze on families who are barely making ends meet.”

The warning comes as Eskom’s proposed tariff hike draws criticism from multiple quarters, with growing concerns about its potential to deepen inequality and derail economic recovery.

Tommy Diededricks from Renew Consulting, a company that specialises in smart metering and renewable utility management, said the impact of the tariff would lead to job losses.

“Rising electricity prices are causing job losses, particularly in energy-intensive sectors like steel manufacturing, mining and agriculture. As industries reduce or halt operations, local communities face rising unemployment and economic instability,” he said. 

City Power is also expected to make their submissions to oppose the tariff hike.

Build One SA president and MP Mmusi Maimane and his party are expected to picket in Midrand against the proposed tariff hike.

