Housing is free for those who qualify: Joburg human settlements MMC

Johannesburg human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso has urged residents to not pay bribes for houses, saying government housing programmes are free and open to all eligible applicants.
Mabaso made this remark when he visited Roodepoort Farm in Lenasia on Friday to introduce a contractor for an R86m bulk services project which is part of the upgrading of informal settlements programme, aimed at reducing the city’s informal settlement backlog.
During his visit, Mabaso discovered that some people were demanding payments of R30,000 to R40,000 for stands.
“These stands are free. The government is providing electricity, roads and water at no cost. Do not fall victim to scams. Report anyone who demands payment for these services to the authorities,” Mabaso said.
The project will create 1,078 stand sites and will prioritise residents from Kapok, Mazibuko, and Precast informal settlements.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
