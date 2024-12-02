The digging of a tunnel and removal of material beneath one of Cape Town's busiest roads has compromised its structure, forcing the city to close it for repairs.
Urban mobility MMC councillor Rob Quintas confirmed the closure of Jakes Gerwel Drive at Viking Road, in the direction of the N2, on Sunday.
He said the city's roads infrastructure management department stepped in after an inspection revealed unauthorised digging beneath the Bonteheuwel Bridge had compromised the road’s integrity, leading to surface failure on the section.
“Jakes Gerwel Drive, where it intersects with Viking Road, remains closed and will most likely remain so until the city’s roads infrastructure management team can implement appropriate measures to ensure road user safety,” said Quintas.
“This past Friday we made the startling discovery of this road’s integrity being compromised. It appears here are people who have been digging out sand under the bridge, which has led to a segment of the road being vulnerable to collapse. At this stage closure would be the best safety measure.”
Tunnel dug under bridge forces closure of busy road in Cape Town
Image: City of Cape Town
Quintas advised road users to avoid the N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive southbound at Viking Road and consider alternative routes.
“It has also been noted certain community members continue to remove material under the bridge,” he said.
“The city requests that this practice stop immediately and that members of the public who spot anyone removing anything under the bridge report the matter to the city’s call centre.”
TimesLIVE
