Shacks on fire on Winnie Mandela Drive in Joburg, no injuries reported

By TimesLIVE - 02 December 2024 - 16:57
Forefighters battle to contain the fire from shacks and recycled materials on Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg.
Image: City of Johannesburg EMS

A number of shacks caught fire on the corner of Peter Place and Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

“The City of Johannesburg EMS [emergency management services] firefighters are currently responding to a shacks on fire incident,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.

On arrival firefighters found shacks and recycled material on fire, she said.

“Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported at the moment.”

