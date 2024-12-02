Foster had betrayed the trust Stanley had in her and she did nothing to disassociate herself from the crime.
“In determining the sentence I had to balance many factors which needed to be taken into account, which include the interests of society,” said Chetty.
According to the indictment, Stanley was Foster’s client for 23 years and in June 2022 she married Emmam according to Islamic rites. Foster often demanded money from Stanley and threatened him.
In March 2023 they decided to rob Stanley and extort money from him.
According to Emmam’s plea, about two or three months before Stanley’s death Foster suggested the extortion plan.
Howard, who submitted a victim impact statement, said his uncle's death had left a “huge void' in their lives.
Sex worker and husband sentenced to 25 years for robbery and murder
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
A Durban sex worker and her husband who killed her wealthy client and stole his Porsche and other valuables were each sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Durban high court on Monday.
Judge Mahendra Chetty sentenced Robyn Foster, 41, and Hussen Emmam, 44, for the murder of Christopher Stanley, 79.
Their accomplice Msindisi Mavuso, 26, was sentenced to 10 years after the judge convicted him on a charge of robbery.
Stanley, who lived alone in his upmarket home in Weaver Crescent in Umhlanga Rocks, was bludgeoned to death while he was asleep on April 6. The three helped themselves to valuables and his bank cards before making off with his car.
Two children allegedly 'forced into prostitution' are competent witnesses and able to testify, court told
His body was discovered at his home seven days later. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.
The trio were arrested at Southway Mall on April 21 while trying to sell the Porsche.
Speaking after the sentencing, Stanley’s nephew Roderick Howard said: “Under the circumstances I am comfortable but also confused why one other person could not be found guilty of murder. I have to be comfortable with the sentence he got,” said Howard.
Chetty found Emmam to have shown remorse which resulted in him apologising to Howard who was seated in the public gallery.
He said he had also handed in a confession statement in court in which he detailed his involvement.
Foster and Mavuso did not testify in court.
“Mavuso was present all the time. By virtue of his silence there are no factors to stand on in his defence,“ said Chetty.
Image: Supplied
Foster had betrayed the trust Stanley had in her and she did nothing to disassociate herself from the crime.
“In determining the sentence I had to balance many factors which needed to be taken into account, which include the interests of society,” said Chetty.
According to the indictment, Stanley was Foster’s client for 23 years and in June 2022 she married Emmam according to Islamic rites. Foster often demanded money from Stanley and threatened him.
In March 2023 they decided to rob Stanley and extort money from him.
According to Emmam’s plea, about two or three months before Stanley’s death Foster suggested the extortion plan.
Howard, who submitted a victim impact statement, said his uncle's death had left a “huge void' in their lives.
Joburg sex worker killer Mkhwanazi a candidate for rehabilitation: lawyer
“We miss everything, especially the way in which he would talk at length about our family's history. It’s a generation which is now gone. We would often hear stories from him and now we are no longer able to benefit from his wisdom,” said Howard.
He said the family was in the midst of winding up his uncle's estate.
After the sentencing, Emmam's defence advocate Wendy Greeff asked Chetty to order correctional services to have him kept in isolation as he was previously attacked. Chetty said he couldn't rule on the issue because it is a department responsibility.
Prosecutor Kelvin Singh indicated the state would challenge Mavuso's conviction verdict.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos