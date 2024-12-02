Taxi associations in Soweto will be meeting this week to map a way forward after their stand-off with Rea Vaya bus operator.
This is as 45 Rea Vaya feeder buses are expected to resume operations today after a court order barring the associations from “instigating, inciting or encouraging others to perform any acts or make any threats designed to disrupt the bus operations”.
The order also interdicts the associations from obstructing, blocking or impeding any entrances or exits to PioTrans's properties or inciting others to do the same.
"...taking any action or encouraging others to take any action, intended to prevent or interfere with the services of the first applicant's buses, bus drivers, staff or passengers.”
The feeder buses started operating in Soweto on October 28 but were interrupted three days later due to having number plates from another province.
The city's acting director for transport Lutando Maboza said on Thursday the 45 feeder buses began operations, however, the taxi associations defied a court order and disrupted the bus services by blocking roads with their patrol cars.
Rea Vaya, taxi associations to meet over buses
'Number plates from different provinces'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Taxi associations in Soweto will be meeting this week to map a way forward after their stand-off with Rea Vaya bus operator.
This is as 45 Rea Vaya feeder buses are expected to resume operations today after a court order barring the associations from “instigating, inciting or encouraging others to perform any acts or make any threats designed to disrupt the bus operations”.
The order also interdicts the associations from obstructing, blocking or impeding any entrances or exits to PioTrans's properties or inciting others to do the same.
"...taking any action or encouraging others to take any action, intended to prevent or interfere with the services of the first applicant's buses, bus drivers, staff or passengers.”
The feeder buses started operating in Soweto on October 28 but were interrupted three days later due to having number plates from another province.
The city's acting director for transport Lutando Maboza said on Thursday the 45 feeder buses began operations, however, the taxi associations defied a court order and disrupted the bus services by blocking roads with their patrol cars.
“In response, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department [JMPD] acknowledged a shortage of personnel to handle the situation but has pledged to bolster their presence going forward,” Maboza said.
According to the secretary of the United Taxi Association Front, Thamsanqa Buthelezi, tensions arose after they were not informed about the 45 buses.
“Members from different taxi associations were shocked because for the past 12 months or so these buses were not here, and it was only the taxis operating. We were not informed about what was happening,” he said.
He said the buses arrived with number plates from different provinces which raised concerns on whether they had permits to operate in Gauteng.
Buthelezi said while they have not seen the court ruling, the various associations will meet on Wednesday to discuss a way forward.
SowetanLIVE
No time frame given to fix Rea Vaya payment system problems
Frustrated commuters slam Rea Vaya for failing to fix reloading systems
Rea Vaya employees object to paying tax on bonuses as BRP uncovers serious irregularities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos