Paarl mountain fire contained

By Kim Swartz - 02 December 2024 - 09:38
Members of the Paarl and Stellenbosch fire stations and NCC crews will remain at the scene to continue monitoring and mop-up activities. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A fire that broke out on a mountain in Paarl in the Western Cape and burnt about 123 hectares was contained on Monday after it burnt for two days. 

The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said the fire broke out at midday on November 30. 

"The teams completed a successful backburn on Sunday afternoon which greatly aided the final operations to contain the last fire line on the right flank of the mountain," said CWMD. 

"The crews continued operations during the night and reported there were many areas where coals remained."

Members of the Paarl and Stellenbosch fire stations and NCC crews will remain at the scene to continue monitoring and mop-up activities. 

CWDM said no injuries or property damage was reported. 

TimesLIVE

