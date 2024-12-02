A fire that broke out on a mountain in Paarl in the Western Cape and burnt about 123 hectares was contained on Monday after it burnt for two days.
The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said the fire broke out at midday on November 30.
"The teams completed a successful backburn on Sunday afternoon which greatly aided the final operations to contain the last fire line on the right flank of the mountain," said CWMD.
"The crews continued operations during the night and reported there were many areas where coals remained."
Members of the Paarl and Stellenbosch fire stations and NCC crews will remain at the scene to continue monitoring and mop-up activities.
CWDM said no injuries or property damage was reported.
TimesLIVE
Paarl mountain fire contained
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
A fire that broke out on a mountain in Paarl in the Western Cape and burnt about 123 hectares was contained on Monday after it burnt for two days.
The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said the fire broke out at midday on November 30.
"The teams completed a successful backburn on Sunday afternoon which greatly aided the final operations to contain the last fire line on the right flank of the mountain," said CWMD.
"The crews continued operations during the night and reported there were many areas where coals remained."
Members of the Paarl and Stellenbosch fire stations and NCC crews will remain at the scene to continue monitoring and mop-up activities.
CWDM said no injuries or property damage was reported.
TimesLIVE
Lightning strikes spark fires on Cape Town's mountains
SANParks closes hiking trails as wildfire rages on Table Mountain
Rain brings relief for Table Mountain firefighters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos