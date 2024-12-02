News

Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home

The motive for the killing is unknown

02 December 2024 - 11:48
Unknown armed suspects allegedly shot the officer attached to the stock theft and endangered species unit in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Unknown armed suspects allegedly shot the officer attached to the stock theft and endangered species unit in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A 58-year-old police officer was gunned down at about 8.30pm on Saturday in front of his residence at KwaMabefu location outside Qonce.

Unknown armed men allegedly shot the officer attached to the stock theft and endangered species unit.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the motive for the killing is unknown and will form part of the investigation.

Mawisa said when police arrived at the scene, they were shown his body with a gunshot wound. 

“On investigation they noticed nothing was taken from his belongings and his vehicle was at the scene. The case has been referred to the Directorate of Priority Crime and Investigation unit for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene and her Management have condemned the attack.

TimesLIVE

Ipid to oppose bail for senior cop who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old son

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says a senior police officer accused of assaulting his partner, who is a police constable, ...
News
1 week ago

Suspect in court for cop hijacking and theft of service pistols

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the hijacking off of an off-duty police officer appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Two Alexandra cops in hospital after being shot in charge office

Two police officers have been hospitalised after a man shot them inside the Alexandra police station on Thursday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter