Kananda talks about living with HIV for over 20 years

Renowned radio personality Criselda Kananda, who has been living with HIV for more than two decades, continues to face the sting of discrimination.
While acknowledging the progress made in awareness and education, Kananda emphasised the need for deeper societal transformation.
How has revealing your status impacted your life? It has had a profound effect on my life. It has allowed me to connect with others who share similar experiences and are battling to accept. I’ve also become more resilient and proactive about my health.
Have you noticed any changes in how others perceive or treat you since disclosing your status?
I have noticed a mix of reactions from others. Some people have been incredibly supportive, while others have displayed an interesting form of discrimination ... I would be reduced to just being an Aids activist. Many people still hold misconceptions about HIV, which leads to fear and discrimination.
In your view, is the government doing enough to address the issue? The government has made strides in educating the public. Additionally, funding for prevention programmes and access to healthcare services should be prioritised and not only directed to donors to reduce new infections effectively.
Can you share how you discovered your status and what support you received at that time? I discovered my status during a routine check-up as a pregnant woman when I was tested for HIV. Initially, I felt a wave of shock and fear.
As we commemorate this day, what would you like to see society do to show support?
I would like to see society foster a more inclusive and understanding environment for people living with HIV. For people living with HIV to take personal responsibility for their health needs.
Lastly, how has living with HIV impacted your personal relationships and love life?
Living with HIV has certainly influenced my personal relationships and love life. Initially, I was apprehensive about dating and sharing my status, bored by having to teach ignorant adults about the basics of HIV and having to reduce myself to manage perceptions.
However, I’ve learned the importance of open communication and honesty.
SowetanLIVE
Kananda talks about living with HIV for over 20 years
Activist roots for deeper societal transformation
Image: Oupa Bopape
Renowned radio personality Criselda Kananda, who has been living with HIV for more than two decades, continues to face the sting of discrimination.
While acknowledging the progress made in awareness and education, Kananda emphasised the need for deeper societal transformation.
How has revealing your status impacted your life? It has had a profound effect on my life. It has allowed me to connect with others who share similar experiences and are battling to accept. I’ve also become more resilient and proactive about my health.
Have you noticed any changes in how others perceive or treat you since disclosing your status?
I have noticed a mix of reactions from others. Some people have been incredibly supportive, while others have displayed an interesting form of discrimination ... I would be reduced to just being an Aids activist. Many people still hold misconceptions about HIV, which leads to fear and discrimination.
In your view, is the government doing enough to address the issue? The government has made strides in educating the public. Additionally, funding for prevention programmes and access to healthcare services should be prioritised and not only directed to donors to reduce new infections effectively.
Can you share how you discovered your status and what support you received at that time? I discovered my status during a routine check-up as a pregnant woman when I was tested for HIV. Initially, I felt a wave of shock and fear.
As we commemorate this day, what would you like to see society do to show support?
I would like to see society foster a more inclusive and understanding environment for people living with HIV. For people living with HIV to take personal responsibility for their health needs.
Lastly, how has living with HIV impacted your personal relationships and love life?
Living with HIV has certainly influenced my personal relationships and love life. Initially, I was apprehensive about dating and sharing my status, bored by having to teach ignorant adults about the basics of HIV and having to reduce myself to manage perceptions.
However, I’ve learned the importance of open communication and honesty.
SowetanLIVE
SA remains the epicentre of HIV/Aids – Mashatile
Interactive game raises awareness on managing HIV
TB decline hinges on early diagnosis: expert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos