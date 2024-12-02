News

Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Witbank

Rifles, pistols and explosives recovered at the scene of the shoot-out

02 December 2024 - 08:05
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene of the shoot-out.
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene of the shoot-out.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium/ File photo

Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task force in Emalahleni, Witbank in the early hours on Monday.

According to police, the team followed up on information received regarding a planned ATM bombing in the Witbank area.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the information was operationalised, leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni, where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house. 

“The multidisciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the vehicle identified in the intelligence information. The vehicle was spotted driving out of the area, and when the team attempted to stop it the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” Mogale said.

He said rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene.

Mogale said the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling is under investigation.

TimesLIVE

Video found on suspected ATM bomber’s phone shows 'child being strangled to death during robbery'

Tshwane metro police on Thursday said a phone recovered from one of the suspects behind a series of heists showed how the same suspects allegedly ...
News
1 year ago

Police pounce on cash-in-transit robbers, ATM bombers in Soshanguve

Police on Tuesday said they had pounced on three men in Pretoria who are believed to be involved in cash-in-transit robberies and ATM bombings in ...
News
1 year ago

ATM bombers hold security guards hostage as they attack in Vhembe

Limpopo police were on Monday searching for five people believed to be responsible for an ATM bombing in the Vhembe district.
News
1 year ago

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

Police were involved in a shootout with a gang of men who allegedly bombed three ATMs at a Limpopo shopping complex on Friday.
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter