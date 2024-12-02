The NCC is expected to play a leading role in investigating the sale of fake and expired foodstuffs nationwide.
“Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the NCC’s contact centre is available to a wide spectrum of society and that incidents of food contamination or the sale of expired foods are reported timeously to enable an effective response,” said Ratshisusu.
“The NCC welcomes the support of ACT and individual member mobile operators for agreeing to zero-rate calls to the NCC’s contact centre. Some stakeholders had raised concerns that since the contact centre number is paid for, this may limit the ability of those with limited means to reach the contact centre. This intervention will therefore ensure that consumers can report incidents on the sale of fake or expired food as soon as such is identified,” said Ratshisusu.
ACT CEO, Nomvuyiso Batyi, commended the NCC for embarking on a proactive effort to address food safety fears and reaching out to join hands with the telecommunications industry in the national effort to curb the crisis.
Consumers can call commission for free to lay a complaint
Zero-rated calls started yesterday and will be free for three months
Consumers can now call the National Consumer Commission (NCC) call centres for free to lay a formal complaint.
The zero-rated calls started on Sunday after the NCC's partnership with the Association of Comms & Technology (ACT). The calls will be free for three months.
“This will enable members of the public to contact the NCC free of charge and facilitate the seamless registration of complaints and tip-offs related to the sale of fake or expired foodstuffs.
This is amid rising concerns about contaminated food linked to the deaths of several schoolchildren in some communities across SA. The collaborative effort by the NCC and ACT members follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public announcement on November 15, where the president called for the need to educate consumers about food safety and labelling and for suspicions of fake or expired foodstuffs being sold to be reported to the NCC,” said the NCC's acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu.
