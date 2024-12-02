MTN spokesperson Mthokozisi Ndlovu said they investigated the matter and confirmed that Hailela's contract was indeed cancelled.
Cellphone contract cancelled, but...
MTN client haunted by device insurer
Jacob Kori Hailela, an MTN customer, cancelled his cellphone contract in 2022 — but his bank account was still being debited R233 every month.
Hailela approached Sowetan Consumer last week for reversing the debit orders after he started getting letters of demand.
He signed up for the contract cellphone about five years ago until in December 2022 after he got another phone, which was on prepaid.
“I called them to cancel the contract and they said they'd do so but I noticed in my bank statement that my account was still being debited. I have tried to have this matter resolved so many times but unfortunately it hasn't, they keep taking my money,” said Hailela.
Sowetan Consumer then inquired with MTN to find out what the problem was.
MTN spokesperson Mthokozisi Ndlovu said they investigated the matter and confirmed that Hailela's contract was indeed cancelled.
“We can confirm that the cancellation was processed as requested. The customer’s last invoice was issued on 17 December 2022, with no further invoices generated thereafter.
“The charges raised by the customer pertain to the device's insurance managed by Admyntec, which requires direct cancellation by the customer. The device insurance is charged and administered separately from the contract, therefore the customer should have informed our insurance partner of his intentions to cancel the device insurance policy.
“We have contacted Admyntec to determine the status of the insurance agreement and will communicate with the customer to ensure this matter is resolved comprehensively. We will remain in contact with Mr Hailela to address any concerns and ensure a smooth resolution,” said Ndlovu.
He also explained the cancellation process.
To clarify, MTN's contract cancellation process includes:
