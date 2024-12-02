“These suppliers would after that move from the known addresses without providing any forwarding address. The same with online suppliers; these suppliers would also take orders, accept payments and never deliver the products.
Beware of festive season shopping scams
NCC names companies that never deliver goods
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned the public of 40 companies who have been untraceable after allegedly duping some consumers.
The notice was issued over the weekend to warn shoppers ahead of the festive season.
The NCC identified about 40 suppliers that have either disappeared or cannot be traced at their addresses listed on the sales records or websites provided to consumers. The NCC identified these suppliers through complaints from affected consumers, who had either bought products online or in-store,” said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba.
According to Ntaba, the companies' modus operandi observed is that these suppliers accept orders, take consumers’ money and never deliver the goods or services as expected.
