Appeal court upholds hitmen's life sentences
Wife pays for trio to kill husband
"They were hired assassins willing to murder whoever was identified if they were paid for the deed."
This is what the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein said when dismissing the application of three men to have their sentences reduced. They were convicted of killing Pasika Kwaza who had initially hired them to murder his wife Patience.
Kwaza hired a hitman Sivuyile Shasha to kill Patience after she filed a complaint for non-payment of maintenance which was due to be heard by the maintenance court in 2016.
Kwaza had also physically abused Patience for some time which resulted in her taking out a domestic violence interdict against him.
SCA judge Caroline Heaton Nicholls said as the high court had already stated, instead of getting a divorce, Kwaza "chose death".
"The high court found that it was likely that the decision to kill Ms Kwaza [Patience] was taken once the deceased found out that his wife was having an extramarital affair," the judge said.
Limpopo cop's arrest over six murders puts spotlight on insurance-related killings
Shasha enlisted the help of his co-accused Luyiso Ludidi and Thando Chwayi. But when Chwayi found out that the hit was meant for a friend and relative [Patience], he informed her of what her husband had asked them to do.
The target then changed from Patience to her husband after she paid the hitmen.
In June 2016, Ludidi and Shasha shot Kwaza twice in the head while he was in bed with Patience. They also stole cellphones. Meanwhile, Chwayi only participated behind the scenes.
Ludidi and Shasha were then convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in May 2022 and sentenced to life behind bars. Chwayi and Patience were only convicted of murder.
Patience was given 12 years in prison. At the time, the court found "that the hit ordered on her husband was a pre-emptive strike to remove a potential threat as it was likely that he would have killed her had she gone to the police".
In the SCA, the three men argued they were in custody for five years and eight months before sentencing, therefore the court needed to say if that constituted substantial and compelling circumstances a sentence of life imprisonment has been imposed.
Nicholls agreed the period spent in custody was indeed a long one but said the men and their legal representatives could have shortened the awaiting-trial period.
"Regarding the period in custody as awaiting-trial prisoners, unless this is an exceptionally long period of time to which the conduct of the accused persons has not materially contributed, this in my view, can never in and of itself, be a substantial and compelling circumstance where life imprisonment is imposed," she said.
The matter was therefore dismissed.
