SA remains the epicentre of HIV/Aids – Mashatile

'1,300 new cases reported among youth weekly'

01 December 2024 - 16:55
Deputy president Paul Mashatile speaking during the commemoration of the World Aids Day at Lisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Nearly eight million people in SA are living with HIV.

This is according to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who delivered a keynote speech during the commemoration of the World Aids Day in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

"Our country remains the epicentre of HIV and is among those with the highest TB burden. There are nearly 8-million people living with HIV, and TB remains the leading cause of death, claiming around 56,000 lives a year," he said.

Mashatile said HIV is prevalent among young people, especially adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24, with a weekly record of 1,300 new cases.

"The infection rate among boys of the same age, however, is almost three times less, meaning girls are more vulnerable to HIV infection. A variety of factors, including the biological makeup of their bodies and their involvement in age-disparate relationships, contribute to this phenomenon.

As a country, we need to further increase HIV screening, diagnosis and treatment initiation while maintaining treatment adherence to keep its viral suppression rates high.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile

"We must always be cognisant of the fact that HIV is not only a public health crisis but also a developmental challenge and a human rights matter. Our approaches must be comprehensive, targeted, inclusive and geo-specific. 

He said as of June 2024, only 79% of people who knew their status were on treatment, and only 93% of people on treatment were virally suppressed.

"Improvement was more pronounced in males compared to females. As a country, we need to further increase HIV screening, diagnosis and treatment initiation while maintaining treatment adherence to keep its viral suppression rates high," he said. 

Touching on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, Mashatile said it is everyone's responsibility to protect the vulnerable.

"We must all protect the rights of vulnerable groups including the LGBTIQ community. Hate crimes have no place in our society. Equal rights mean protecting everyone and everywhere," he said.

