News

IN PICS | Inside the National Day of Prayer

01 December 2024 - 12:45
Image: Antonio Muchave

The FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg is packed with capacity on Sunday as thousands of congregants from different churches meet for the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.

This will be the fourth National Day of Prayer in SA and is hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.The first event was held in 2017 and the last prayer day took place in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prayer event is an observance held in many countries worldwide to encourage people of all faiths to pray for their nations.

Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave

SowetanLIVE

WATCH LIVE | National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium

The Motsepe Foundation is currently hosting the 2024 National Day of Prayer at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
News
8 hours ago

Political leaders join in prayer for free and fair elections

The SA Council of Churches (SACC), joined by various church and political leaders, has prayed and called for free and fair general elections.
News
6 months ago

SACC to hold national day of prayer ahead of 2024 general elections

The South African council of churches (SACC) will hold a national day of prayer before the upcoming general elections.
News
8 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans
Uganda landslide kills 17; over 100 people missing | REUTERS