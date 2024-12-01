IN PICS | Inside the National Day of Prayer
The FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg is packed with capacity on Sunday as thousands of congregants from different churches meet for the National Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.
This will be the fourth National Day of Prayer in SA and is hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.The first event was held in 2017 and the last prayer day took place in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prayer event is an observance held in many countries worldwide to encourage people of all faiths to pray for their nations.
WATCH | Thousands of congregants from different churches are all dressed up in their respective uniforms and have filled up the FNB Stadium in Nasrec for the National Day of Prayer on Sunday.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 1, 2024
Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/DUN48yA6Qz
SowetanLIVE