IN PICS | Inside the National Day of Prayer

The FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg is packed with capacity on Sunday as thousands of congregants from different churches meet for the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.

This will be the fourth National Day of Prayer in SA and is hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.The first event was held in 2017 and the last prayer day took place in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prayer event is an observance held in many countries worldwide to encourage people of all faiths to pray for their nations.