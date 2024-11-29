A winner who bagged more than R77m Powerball jackpot plans to start a business he has dreamt about for a long time but didn't have the financial muscle to get it going.
“I will also pay off our home loan and invest in the future of our children.”
The National Lottery operator confirmed the new multimillionaire has claimed his winnings from the Tuesday draw.
“I got a call from the bank the morning after the draw notifying me of my big win. h My wife and I couldn't believe it at first. I went straight to the Ithuba offices to verify the news. I am so happy about this win. It's going to change my life forever,” said the winner.
The man is taking a measured approach to managing his fortune.
“I want to take my time thinking about this. I plan to have several sessions with a financial adviser to make informed decisions about how to spend and invest the money wisely.”
According to Ithuba, the R90 winning ticket was bought through a banking app, with manually selected numbers the winner had been playing for years.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“This incredible win highlights the ease and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps. We are thrilled for the winner and remain committed to delivering a world-class lottery experience through continuous innovation and accessibility.”
Winner of R77m Powerball jackpot plans to start his dream business
‘I want to take my time thinking about this’
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
