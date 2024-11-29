News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

29 November 2024 - 10:20

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter