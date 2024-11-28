Second Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport this week

A 44-year-old Brazilian woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking on Thursday afternoon.

“The woman had just landed from Sao Paulo at 1pm. She was intercepted by SAPS intelligence and found with cocaine wrapped around her upper body,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

She faces a charge of drug trafficking and will appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court soon.

“This is the second (alleged) drug trafficker to be arrested with cocaine wrapped around their upper torso this week. On Sunday, another Brazilian male drug trafficker was arrested and found in possession of R1.8m of cocaine.”

Mathe said the airport police continued to sniff out drug traffickers as they land, sending out a strong message that South Africa was not a playground for drug peddlers.

TimesLIVE