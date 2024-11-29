News

Ramaphosa backs move to exempt more food items from VAT

Ramaphosa moves to address growing poverty

By Hajra Omarjee - 29 November 2024 - 07:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown his weight behind a proposal to expand the basket of goods exempt from VAT, a move aimed at addressing the lingering economic hardships faced by South Africans.

“Among the measures to ensure that all South Africans have affordable access to sufficient food, the government is looking at whether the basket of food items that is exempted from VAT could be expanded to include more basic products,” Ramaphosa said during his annual address to the National Council of Provinces.

The idea has been on the table since at least 2018 when an independent panel of experts was tasked with advising then-finance minister Nhlanhla Nene on extending zero rating. They recommended that six additional items should be exempted from VAT. 

But it has gained more attention in recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic tossed millions of South Africans into poverty. It has the potential to polarise economists and policymakers, with some likely to see it unaffordable given SA’s fiscal constraints and debt levels. The Treasury collects about R400bn annually from VAT receipts.

Its cheerleaders are likely to deem it as an essential step to help reduce poverty, and inequality, which are some of the root causes of social discontent and frustrations that some business leaders have warned could boil over into political unrest.

Among the measures to ensure that all South Africans have affordable access to sufficient food, the government is looking at whether the basket of food items that is exempted from VAT could be expanded to include more basic products
Cyril Ramaphosa, president 

The government of national unity (GNU), a coalition of 10 political parties, faces the daunting task of balancing these fiscal pressures against the urgent need to improve living conditions. The ANC’s loss of majority in the May general elections has heightened the stakes, as it may use the seek to win back confidence in the electorate.

“Food is among the most basic of human needs. Yet, nearly a quarter of households consider their access to food as inadequate or severely inadequate,” Ramaphosa told legislators.

“While the steep rise in food inflation since the Covid-19 pandemic has eased over the last few months, consumers are yet to feel the effects in their pockets.”

Ramaphosa also emphasised the importance of expanding agricultural output, saying it required more effective land redistribution and providing necessary support to beneficiaries to work the land.

The DA responded to Ramaphosa, taking a firm stance against the ANC’s sole stewardship of the economy until recently.

“Under the ANC, promises of a better life for all have turned into a bitter pill for South Africans to swallow. Poverty remains entrenched and the rising cost of living is choking millions of households.

“If we are to chart a path forward, we must break free of the failures of the past ... this can be realised by co-operation from the ANC and DA under the newly established GNU,” DA MP Sonja Boshoff said.  

MK, a party led by Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma, did not respond positively to Ramaphosa’s remarks, saying he should shoulder some of the responsibility for SA’s economic stagnation. 

“People are no longer falling for your well-crafted speeches that promise the world and deliver nothing. While you are here (talking), people are not doing well out there. If you want to tackle poverty, you have to do more,” MK MP Mmabatho Mokoena said.

“Mr President, your administration has presided over an unprecedented economic stagnation, institutional decay." – BusinessLIVE

Most people are left with R1k or less before payday – bank official

Nearly half of people who receive salaries mid-month, the 25th and month end have less than R1,000 or have negative balances by the next payday.
News
1 month ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Retail can help restrain food prices

Anyone who has done household shopping would have been hardly surprised by our story on Monday that the cost of average food basket has increased by ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Cost of food basket increases by R30

The cost of the average household food basket increased by nearly R30 in September, with some items prioritised and bought first skyrocketing by up ...
News
1 month ago

Guidelines to stay savvy with rising food prices

“The money needed to secure domestic and personal hygiene products are sourced from within the food budget. These products compete viciously in the ...
Business
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter