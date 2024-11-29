Lawyer faces probe for role in sale of house
Attorney represented teacher's ex-wife in divorce matter
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) says it will investigate the conduct of a lawyer who, through her client's instructions, bought a R1,5m house for a meagre R1,000.
The lawyer was representing a woman who was divorcing her hubby whom she was married to in community of property. Part of their 2022 divorce settlement was to share the profits of the R1,5m house in Riviera Park North in Mahikeng, North West. ..
