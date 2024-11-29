Hawks have arrested three former cricket players for match-fixing stemming from allegations made by a whistle-blower eight years ago.
Ethy Mbhalati, 43, Thamsanqa Tsolekile, 44, and Lonwabo Lennox Tsotsobe, 40, were arrested on November 18, 28 and 29 respectively.
The trio were arrested on different dates following an investigation by the serious corruption investigation component of the Hawks which was investigating allegations reported in October 2016.
“Mbhalati has since appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court and the matter was postponed to February 20 2025 for further instructions.
“Tsolekile and Tsotsobe were both charged with five counts of corruption. They both appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Friday where their case was postponed to February 26 next year for disclosure,” said Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale.
The matter was first reported by Cricket SA’s anti-corruption officer after suspicions of match-fixing emerged involving former Protea player Gulam Bodi.
Investigations revealed that Bodi approached several players to participate in fixing three T20 Ram Slam matches working in collusion with bookmakers from India. On that case, the Hawks ensured that Bodi was arrested in July 2018. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption and was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment in October 2019, said Mogale.
In May 2021, Jean Symes, a former Lions cricketer, was also found guilty of one count of corruption and was sentenced to four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.
The third accused, Pumi Matshikwe, a former cricketer who was arrested in February 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption and was sentenced to six years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.
Hawks arrest ex-cricketers for 2016 match-fixing
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
