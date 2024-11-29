The hearing of five men charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was delayed on Friday to accommodate an extradition appeal outcome for two brothers allegedly linked to the murders.
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, were refused bail in May.
The five also face charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.
Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
On Friday Mkhwanazi and Philani Sikhosana appeared in connection with charges of conspiracy to murder, murder and unlawful possession of an automatic firearm in a separate matter.
Senior state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba took the opportunity to update the court on the extradition processes of brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande in Eswatini, who are allegedly linked to the Florida Road murders. The state was successful in its extradition application, but the process has been delayed by an appeal from the pair.
AKA, Tibz murder trial temporarily delayed pending Eswatini extradition hearing outcome
Image: Times of Eswatini
Gcaba anticipated the extradition processes will reach finality on Friday. He said from the onset the state had catered for the processes, but they were marred by the appeal launched after a ruling made by the Eswatini court to extradite the pair.
“If one weighs the interests of justice, the two brothers will join the five accused,” he said.
Defence attorney Sbusiso Dlamini, for the siblings, claimed the state was prejudicial to his clients. “When the matter was adjourned, it was to be marked final. The two brothers are not needed for these proceedings,” he said.
Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo stood the matter down pending the outcome of the ruling.
“We live in a technological society and we should know what happens in the other country,” said Hlatshwayo.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
