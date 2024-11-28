WATCH | Johannesburg water provides update on ongoing water crisis
Courtesy of SABC News.
Johannesburg water briefs media on the current supply of water in the City of Johannesburg.
In the beginning of November, minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina outlined the city's intervention to address the municipality's growing water problems and revealed that the city would reduce water pressure between 9pm to 4am daily - a major intervention to limit consumption as its reservoirs battle ongoing shortages.
Logan Munsamy, senior manager for water manager says 22 reservoirs are currently leaking and are under refurbishment but completion time may take time.
"Implementing advanced pressure management systems, including the installation of 45 smart pressure controllers (pressure reducing valves), in addition to the 15 which have been refurbished and retrofitted to date. This is aimed at reducing water losses at night when demand is low, which will substantially reduce water losses," she said.
