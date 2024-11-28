News

WATCH | Johannesburg water provides update on ongoing water crisis

28 November 2024 - 09:44

Courtesy of SABC News.

Johannesburg water briefs media on the current supply of water in the City of Johannesburg.

In the beginning of November, minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina  outlined the city's intervention to address the municipality's growing water problems and revealed that the city would reduce water pressure between 9pm to 4am daily - a major intervention to limit consumption as its reservoirs battle ongoing shortages.

"Implementing advanced pressure management systems, including the installation of 45 smart pressure controllers (pressure reducing valves), in addition to the 15 which have been refurbished and retrofitted to date. This is aimed at reducing water losses at night when demand is low, which will substantially reduce water losses," she said.

