UCT vice-chancellor for transformation, student affairs and social responsiveness Prof Elelwani Ramugondo will be the guest speaker at the event.
Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation marks fifth anniversary of student's murder
UMF tackles GBVF through prevention, support and youth development
Image: Supplied
Five years after her tragic death, Uyinene Mrwetyana's legacy continues to drive the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) will mark the fifth anniversary of her murder at Buffalo Park Cricket Ground, East London, on Saturday. The foundation said the event marked a “significant milestone in the ongoing fight against” the scourge of violence against women.
Uyinene was a University of Cape Town student who was raped and murdered at a post office branch in Claremont.
“This event marks five years since the tragic passing of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a vibrant, compassionate young woman whose life was cruelly cut short in 2019,” said the foundation.
Her death, at the hands of a then postal employee, ignited global conversations about the prevalence of GBVF.
Image: Supplied
UCT vice-chancellor for transformation, student affairs and social responsiveness Prof Elelwani Ramugondo will be the guest speaker at the event.
