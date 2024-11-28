Tornado tears through city, destroys homes

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on alert after a warning of severe thunderstorms yesterday.
The SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with expectations of damaging wind, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours over the southern parts of the province.
Areas likely to be affected are Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eDumbe, Jozini, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umvoti, uPhongolo and Ray Nkonyeni.
Residents and motorists are advised to be cautious on the roads, and in informal settlements and low-lying areas likely to be flooded. Buthelezi urged communities to take proactive measures to protect lives and property. – Additional reporting by TimesLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
At least 24 people were injured and 620 homes destroyed on Wednesday when a tornado hit parts of Randfontein, west of Joburg.
The injured were at the Umphakathi Mall when the tornado hit at about 1.15pm. Most of them had minor injuries and were shoppers at the Boxer supermarket. The tornado hit Randfontein, Mohlakeng and Toekomsrus.
Image: X
Close to 400 homes were affected in Greenfield while 220 were destroyed in Toekomsrus. “The entire portion of Umphakathi Mall is cordoned and closed off now where 24 people were rushed to different clinics after being hit by a ceiling at the Boxer supermarket, and a number of shops were affected," said Rand West City mayor William Matsheke.
"Houses have been badly affected and people don’t have shelter. We are going to be moving them to our community facilities and halls."
The SA Weather Service confirmed to have had a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to cover most of the central and southern parts of Gauteng. "Observations show that there were severe thunderstorms over the southern parts of Gauteng and covering areas around Randfontein," said weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
"With the observations, we've got reports of large amounts of hail that were reported over areas over the southern parts of the province, as well as a possibility of a tornado over areas around Randfontein, as well as the southern parts of Gauteng."
