Three teenagers are among 17 illegal miners who resurfaced from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: "Of the 17 illegal miners, 14, all foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, resurfaced from Margaret Shaft and three at Shaft No 10. They are still being processed," he said.
Three teens in group of zama zamas
17 illegal miners resurface from shafts
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
