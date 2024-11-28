News

Three teens in group of zama zamas

17 illegal miners resurface from shafts

28 November 2024 - 17:18
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Police officers during an operation where miners are currently underground.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Three teenagers are among 17 illegal miners who resurfaced from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: "Of the 17 illegal miners, 14, all foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, resurfaced from Margaret Shaft and three at Shaft No 10. They are still being processed," he said.

