Former EFF chairperson and now MK Party (MKP) national command member Dali Mpofu has denied claims he suggested the EFF should dissolve and merge with Jacob Zuma's MKP.
EFF leader Julius Malema alleged Mpofu wanted the EFF to “close down” and merge with the MK Party.
“There was a meeting of opposition parties that Zuma called. Dali went to make a presentation of a paper in that first meeting, where he said the EFF must close down with the other parties and then form something under Zuma's leadership. We said, 'no ways, it’s not going to happen,'” Malema said in an EFF podcast.
However, while addressing the media on Wednesday, Mpofu called Malema's claims a “lie”.
“This nonsense that I said parties must collapse into MK is a lie. It did not happen. It's just something that never happened, but as I said, we will deal with it,” Mpofu said.
Mpofu recently ditched the EFF to join the MK Party. His departure followed a string of high-profile defections from the EFF to the MKP, including former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Mpofu clarified that he actually proposed the unification of progressive parties, not a merger with the MKP specifically.
“Unity and merging are two different things. The mere fact that we're saying we want to unify parties means that people are free to stay in their parties, whoever that can be regarded as a progressive party. That's why we talk about a unified platform.”
He emphasised his suggestion was aimed at promoting unity among progressive parties, citing examples of similar collaborations in other African countries.
Mpofu acknowledged that achieving such unity wouldn't be easy.
“It's not an instant coffee that you just stir and have unity tomorrow. If one day we all merge under one organisation in 10 or 30 years' time, so be it, but we're not going to be a party to divide our people.”
'This nonsense is a lie': Mpofu denies claims he suggested EFF should dissolve and merge with MKP
Image: Felix Dlangamandla
