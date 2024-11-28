Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his livestock discovered human remains in the bush near Seabe, Mmametlhake, last Thursday.
According to information, the man found a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area.
Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said police were summoned to the scene and found a grey jersey and other clothing items.
Nkosi said police were unable at this stage to confirm the cause of death, age and gender of the victim pending further investigation.
“Our investigation might require us to conduct DNA sampling. Community members who reported loved ones missing might play an important role in tracing the deceased's family,” said Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police ask for help after discovery of human remains in the bush
An elderly man made a gruesome discovery of a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area
Image: 123RF/prathaan
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his livestock discovered human remains in the bush near Seabe, Mmametlhake, last Thursday.
According to information, the man found a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area.
Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said police were summoned to the scene and found a grey jersey and other clothing items.
Nkosi said police were unable at this stage to confirm the cause of death, age and gender of the victim pending further investigation.
“Our investigation might require us to conduct DNA sampling. Community members who reported loved ones missing might play an important role in tracing the deceased's family,” said Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Woman wanted for murdering husband in Free State held in Gauteng
15-year-old sentenced to 43 years for murder and robbery of KZN school principal
Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos